Sheriff’s call log
TUESDAY
-1:14 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the 3000 block of Millcreek Road.
-11:30 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 2000 block of River Road.
MONDAY
-7:14 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the area of Childrens Home Road.
Village call log
MONDAY
-7:52 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Anna Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of East Main Street.
Fire, rescue log
TUESDAY
-5:34 to 9:09 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
MONDAY
-5:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
-4:47 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell