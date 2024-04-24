Crashes

Breianna N. Wilson, 26, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on April 23 at 3:52 p.m.

Wilson attempted to turn left from a parking lot onto Campbell Road and struck Angel Lynn Linton, 37, of Sidney, who was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road. Linton’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Linton was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-5:48 a.m.: crime in progress. Brooke Kelsey White, 27, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:31 a.m.: crime in progress. Jimmy Dean Pultz, 40, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

TUESDAY

-10:45 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:07 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-6:29 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 500 block of Stonecastle Court.

-6:06 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-3:52 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 900 block of Campbell Road.

-2:34 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:32 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Alpine Court.

-10:30 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the area of Fourth Avenue and West Russell Road.

-6:16 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of Franklin Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell