Sidney PD to participate in Drug Take Back Day

SIDNEY — It’s that time of year again for the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back event on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check your medicine cabinets for old and expired prescription drugs. If you haven’t used them, don’t need them, or they are expired, drop them off at the Sidney Police Department, 234 W. Court St.

Accepted items include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications — those that are old, unwanted, or expired — that too often become a gateway to addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 8,950 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

For more information, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.