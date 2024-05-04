Out of the past: May 4

125 Years ago

May 4, 1899

The Riverside Park and Land Company has been granted articles of incorporation with a capital stock of $12,000. The object of the company is to maintain and operate the well-known pleasure resort at Quincy Riverside Park.

——-

Harry Conner and C. Crusey are the champion mushroom hunters. They gathered over a bushel near the Loramie reservoir this morning.

100 Years ago

May 4, 1924

The annual commencement exercises at Sidney High School will be held this year during the last week of May. There are 77 members in the class, the largest that has ever graduated from Sidney High school.

——-

Attorney General C.C. Crabbe has approved the transcript of the county commissioners covering proceedings for the improvement of the Sidney- Bellefontaine road. Bonds were issued by the county commissioners in the amount of $32,300 for the Salem township and landowners portions of this improvement.

Dr. Floyd McClure, who is here from China, visiting at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John McClure, made the find of 100 sponge mushrooms this morning.

75 Years ago

May 4, 1949

The Tawawa Park board meeting last evening with County Engineer Carl Roeller and James Stuber, of the state department of conservation, discussed construction of a bridge over the mill race. Roeller outlined three separate proposals for building a bridge over the mill race near its entrance into Tawawa lake, so a road could be established along the former railroad track bed.

——-

Equipment for an additional 200 lines was delivered yesterday to the Sidney office of the Ohio Telephone

Service Co. Company technicians immediately began the task of placing the equipment in operation and preparing it for the coming conversion to dial service for the local exchange.

50 Years ago

May 4, 1974

Free transportation and babysitting services will be available to Sidney residents on Tuesday, election day, Robert Burns, chairman of the school levy campaign, announced today.

——-

A lifelong dream is coming true for Mrs. David (Dottie) Haines, Brookburn Street, as she builds and increases her wild flower beds each year. About four years ago, Dottie Haines began reading books on the growing of wild flowers, about the type of soil they like, the amount of moisture and sunlight they need. One of Dottie’s most prized wild flowers is the Trillium.

25 Years ago

May 4, 1999

Sidney teams fared well in the Marine Corps League Youth Physical Fitness contest held recently at Bridgeview Middle School. The boys team, coached by Jim McCracken, was third and led by Aki Osada, who was a state champion with 101 push-ups. The girls team, which included Kara Martin, April Ward, Sheena Lee, Lacy Work and Christy Newman, totaled 1,406 points to place sixth in the girls division.The competition included push- ups, sit-ups, long jump, pull-ups, and shuttle run. Ward led in sit-ups with 83, Lee was No. 1 in push-ups with 100, the long jump leader was Lee at 6-6, Ward led in pull-ups and Martin had the best shuttle run time, 55.06. For the boys, Brian Brulport was the leader in sit-ups with 94, Osada led in push-ups, Zack Mumford led in the long jump at 8-1, Osada did the most pull-ups with 10, and Matt Reynolds had the best shuttle run

——-

ANNA – Work is on schedule for the renovation and new construction at the Anna High School and Middle School. Noticeable changes have begun on the east side of the school since the official groundbreaking April 5. Four weeks of exterior site preparation will result in concrete foundation work beginning this week, according to Superintendent Dr. John Granger.

