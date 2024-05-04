Police chase ends in Papa John’s parking lot

SIDNEY — A high-speed chase ended Saturday evening with a crash in the Papa John’s parking lot on Wapakoneta Avenue.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. A blue sedan sustained heavy damage. A dumpster was struck and thrown across the parking lot, damaging a red SUV.
A individual who claimed to be an eyewitness said a person was hanging out of a window of the blue sedan and another person fled on foot.
According to scanner traffic, at least one person was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Sidney police are investigating. Additional details are not yet available.