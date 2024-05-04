Police chase ends in Papa John’s parking lot

Sidney police officers investigate a crash that occurred in the parking lot of Papa John’s on Wapakoneta Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. A car was left with severe damage. A dumpster was thrown across the parking lot, slamming into another vehicle and causing damage to its bumper. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Two men evaluate dumpster that was thrown across the parking lot of Papa John’s during a car crash. The dumpster slammed into the back of a vehicle causing damage to its bumper. The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A man evaluates a car that crashed in the parking lot of Papa John’s around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday as bystanders watch. A dark blue car was left with severe damage. A dumpster was thrown across the parking lot slamming into another, vehicle causing damage to its bumper. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — A high-speed chase ended Saturday evening with a crash in the Papa John’s parking lot on Wapakoneta Avenue.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. A blue sedan sustained heavy damage. A dumpster was struck and thrown across the parking lot, damaging a red SUV.

A individual who claimed to be an eyewitness said a person was hanging out of a window of the blue sedan and another person fled on foot.

According to scanner traffic, at least one person was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Sidney police are investigating. Additional details are not yet available.