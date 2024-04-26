Arbor Day ceremony held at Emerson Primary School

Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst talks to Emerson Primary School students while presenting an Arbor Day proclamation during an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony on Friday, April 26. Emerson Primary School Secretary Kelli VanAllen, right, of Anna, accepted the proclamation on behalf of Emerson Primary School. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Rose Wagers, left, 7, and Zane Geuy, 8, both of Sidney, spread mulch around the base of a tulip tree in front of Emerson Primary School on Friday, April 26. The City of Sidney held an Arbor Day ceremony at the school on Friday, April 26. Two tulip trees were planted for the event. Rose is the daughter of Kaitlin Wagers. Zane is the son of Zach and Lindsay Geuy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Arbor Day in the city of Sidney was celebrated with a tree planting ceremony on Friday at Emerson Primary School. Two tulip poplar trees were planted outside the school, and several second-graders helped city officials spread mulch around each tree’s base.

Sidney was again recently named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. It’s the 35th time the city has earned the distinction. Four requirements have to be met in order to earn the distinction, one of which is hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Mayor Mike Barhorst read a proclamation to the second-graders at the event, which also included Tree Board vice chair Ann Asher. Emerson principal Stephanie Klingshirn told the students the trees would grow to between 70-90 feet.

The Tree City program was started by the Arbor Day Foundation in 1976. The program partners with the United States Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Sidney’s five-member Tree Board was created in 1989 to administer s tree care plan in parks and other public areas. Along with Asher, who is the longest serving Tree Board member, Michael Jannides, Rick Steenrod, Joyce Reier and Ross A. Moore III are current members.

Since 2016, the City of Sidney has held Arbor Day ceremonies at local schools and planted trees on campus. Street superintendent Brian Green, who is a certified arborist, heads the effort and was in attendance on Friday along with Ryan Mullen, who is an equipment operator and certified arborist.

Along with earning Tree City recognition again, Sidney also received a Tree City USA Growth award for demonstrating environmental improvement and an outstanding level of tree care.

