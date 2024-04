SIDNEY — Shelby County Master Gardeners will host a garden talk at the Amos Memorial Public Library Thursday, May 9, from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m.

Angie Frantom and Courtney Diltz from Crossway Farms will present “Going to Pot,” focusing on how to create beautiful garden container pots and keep other bloomers looking gorgeous all summer.

The program is free and open to the public. There will be handouts, snacks, and a door prize. No pre-registration is necessary.