Blood drives planned

SIDNEY – The gift of a blood donation can help many in need of healing. Get the Solvita “From One to Many” T-shirt and a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at two local blood drives.

The Alvetro Orthodontics community blood drive will be held Friday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1102 Fairington Drive, Sidney.

The Palazzo community blood drive will be held Tuesday, May 7, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 309 S. Main St., Botkins.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita through June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan T-shirt. Everyone who registers to donate through June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.