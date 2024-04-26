Jackson Center BOE ratifies teacher contract

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education approved a new contract with the district’s teachers during its April 15 meeting.

Following an executive session, the board approved the three year agreement for school years 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27. The board thanked the association leadership and staff for the amount of preparation, work and communication which resulted in a numbber of recommendations for continuous imporvement..

Riley Barhorst was awarded Kiwanis Teen of the Month for April 2024. The award is given to kids who exhibit hard work, good citizenship, and good grades for a month during an academic year. Each winner is given a certificate and a sign to showcase their accomplishment.

The board approved to compensate Ashley Leasure $500 for her time and musical services for the school’s most recent musical Grease. They also approved the recent summer overnight activity trips. These include boys’ basketball camp, girls’ basketball camp, various campus tours, and the National FCCLA competition in Seattle on June 29-July 3. Finally, they gave their approval to the graduating class of 2024, which is made up of 33 students.

The board decided to ratify their service agreement with Mary Rutan Hospital to provide athletic training until the 2028-29 school year.

The student body held their vote to decide what to name the new building. It was decided that it will be called the Tiger Athletic Center, or TAC.