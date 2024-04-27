Sidney woman sentenced to community service

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for domestic violence, violating terms and conditions of community control sanctions, and drugs, among other charges.

Danielle J. Crisp, 48, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with two days of jail credit granted, on one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Crisp must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail, must successfully complete anger and rage counseling, and must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. She is also to have no contact with the victim. Crisp was indicted on one count domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for repeatedly striking an adult male family member about the head and face after a previous conviction of domestic violence.

Brad Johnson, 42, of Union, was sentenced to five years community control, with three days of jail credit granted, on one count domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Johnson must also successfully complete batterer’s intervention and successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Johnson was indicted on one count strangulation, a third degree felony, for applying pressure and force to a female victim’s neck causing the victim to nearly lose consciousness.

Hope R. Schutte, aka Hope R. Parker, 41, of Sidney, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with 12 days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Schutte was indicted on one count domestic violence, a third degree felony, for causing physical harm to her spouse by knocking off the victim’s glasses and scratching the victim in the face and neck after previous convictions of domestic violence.

Sammy L. O’Quinn, Jr., 44, of Sidney, was sentenced to 60 days in the Shelby County Jail, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count attempted domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. O’Quinn was indicted on one count domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for punching and kicking an adult female victim after a previous conviction of domestic violence.

Lisa M. Moore, 43, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue her community control sanctions after violation of the terms and conditions. Additionally, Moore must serve 14 days in the Shelby County Jail on weekends. Moore was convicted on one count unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor, for stealing a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck.

Nigel A. Allen, 36, of Chillicothe, was sentenced to two terms of 11 months in prison, concurrent, with 52 days of jail credit granted, after violation of the terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Allen was convicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a baggie.

Jacob S. Martin, 30, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to seven to ten and one half years at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections, with 49 days of jail credit granted, on one count trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony. Martin was indicted on two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count trafficking in drugs, a first degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, Fentanyl, heroin, a glass pipe and blender. Eight counts were dismissed.

Preston B. Bryan III, 50, of Lexington, Kentucky, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 57 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Bryan was convicted on one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of bags used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Jordan A. Mabes, 34, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on each of three counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Two counts are to run consecutive and the third concurrent, for a total of 22 months in prison with three days of jail credit granted. Mabes was indicted on two counts trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and three counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for hashish and cocaine. Two counts were dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Brown, 35, of Springfield, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Brown must pay a fine of $200 and must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling. Brown was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of marijuana in an amount between 1000 grams and 5000 grams, and bags for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing marijuana. One count was dismissed.