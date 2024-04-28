Photos: Drug Take Back event held at SPD

LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Addiction Assistance Team Coordinator Julie Clay, left, accepts a bag of leftover drugs from Mark Blackford, of Sidney. Clay was taking in any unused and expired drugs for safe disposal at the Sidney Police Department on Saturday, which was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drugs that are not disposed of properly can end up in groundwater. Clay was also offering Narcan for people who may be at risk for a drug overdose.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

One of the doses of Narcan that Sidney Addiction Assistance Team Coordinator Julie Clay was offering at the Sidney Police Department for people who may be at risk for a drug overdose. Clay was also accepting unused and expired drugs for safe disposal on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

