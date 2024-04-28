Photos: Drug Take Back event held at SPD

Sidney Addiction Assistance Team Coordinator Julie Clay, left, accepts a bag of leftover drugs from Mark Blackford, of Sidney. Clay was taking in any unused and expired drugs for safe disposal at the Sidney Police Department on Saturday, which was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drugs that are not disposed of properly can end up in groundwater. Clay was also offering Narcan for people who may be at risk for a drug overdose.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News