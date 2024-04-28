Photos: Drug Take Back event held at SPD

Sidney Addiction Assistance Team Coordinator Julie Clay, left, accepts a bag of leftover drugs from Mark Blackford, of Sidney. Clay was taking in any unused and expired drugs for safe disposal at the Sidney Police Department on Saturday, which was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drugs that are not disposed of properly can end up in groundwater. Clay was also offering Narcan for people who may be at risk for a drug overdose.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
One of the doses of Narcan that Sidney Addiction Assistance Team Coordinator Julie Clay was offering at the Sidney Police Department for people who may be at risk for a drug overdose. Clay was also accepting unused and expired drugs for safe disposal on Saturday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
81.1°F
81.8°
80.3°
41 %
2.5mph
99 %
Mon
77°
Tue
68°
Wed
74°
Thu
78°
Fri
72°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365