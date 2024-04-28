Photos: Special Olympics track and field day held

Sidney Daily News
Athletes take an opening lap at the start of the Shelby County Special Olympics track and field day on Saturday at Sidney High School.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Triston White pushes his brother, Tavin White, across the finish line in the manual wheelchair race during the Shelby County Special Olympics track and field day on Saturday at Sidney High School.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Amanda Gilmore crosses the finish line in 50-meter run during the Shelby County Special Olympics track and field day on Saturday at Sidney High School.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

