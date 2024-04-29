City record

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on April 27 at 4:02 p.m.

Kristen Leigh Tooley, 37, of Anna, was stopped at the intersection of West Michigan Street and Folkerth Avenue when an unknown vehicle rear-ended her and left the scene.

Police call log

MONDAY

-6:46 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Progress Way.

-2:23 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

SUNDAY

-11:19 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-10:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-10:13 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of South Wilkinson Avenue and West Court Street.

-9:42 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 300 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-9:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:08 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Alpine Court.

-8:57 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-7:42 p.m.: summons. Vinivio Villalobus, 45, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

-6:37 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of East Lyndhurst Street and Broadway Avenue.

-5:43 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:40 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 200 block of West Poplar Street.

-2:13 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-12:59 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:44 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:40 a.m.: crime in progress. Latisha A. Matthews, 46, was arrested for trespassing.

-10:50 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-7:30 a.m.: summons. Susan M. Middlemiss, 67, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for intimidation.

-2:58 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Michigan Street.

-12:30 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

SATURDAY

-11:08 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of West Poplar Street.

-9:04 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of Fielding Road and Oldham Avenue.

-8:15 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-8:08 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-5:58 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:02 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:20 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:29 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-12:58 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-7:46 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-3:34 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-12:52 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-12:07 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Crown Point Court.

FRIDAY

-10:42 p.m.: crime in progress. Robert Demarcus Williams, 44, of Sidney, was arrested for drug trafficking and obstructing justice.

-9:39 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-7:03 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:01 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of East Russell Road.

-4:32 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 700 block of Park Street.

-3:51 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-3:05 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-2:40 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-1:32 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-1:20 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-11:03 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Fourth Avenue and Park Street.

-2:45 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell