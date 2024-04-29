County record

Crashes

No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on April 19 at 11:31 p.m.

Lydia Prempeh, 47, of Cincinnati, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane when she was rear-ended by a vehicle owned by Ashton Black, of Grayson, Kentucky, with an unknown driver. Prempeh then drove off the left side of the roadway and Black’s vehicle stopped on the right side of the roadway.

Prempeh was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with possible injuries. A passenger of Black’s vehicle was evaluated by Sidney EMS for possible injuries but was not taken to a medical facility.

• Kristine M. Hiser, 63, of New Bremen, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash on April 16 at 5:48 a.m.

Hiser was traveling eastbound on state Route 274 when she drifted off the right side of the roadway and struck a parked car owned by Jeremy L. Stephens, of Kettlersville. Stephens’s vehicle then struck a parked car in front of it owned by Hunter L. Davis, of Kettlersville. Hiser then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck the Sunrise Cooperative building.

Hiser’s vehicle was towed by Rudd’s Towing. Hiser had possible injuries but was not evaluated by an EMS agency or taken to a medical facility.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-2:10 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

-2:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-11:33 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 8000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-3:10 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 4000 block of County Road 25A.

-2:11 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to prowlers in the 1000 block of South Main Avenue.

SATURDAY

-12:52 a.m.: breaking and entering. Personnel responded to breaking and entering in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

FRIDAY

-8:31 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-6:05 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 6000 block of Main Street in Pemberton.

-5:19 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of Stoker Road in Houston.

-4:43 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the 14000 block of Botkins Road.

-11:57 a.m.: counterfeiting. Deputies responded to counterfeit checks in the 17000 block of state Route 706.

-11:37 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Russia.

-7:48 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 13000 block of Wones Road.

THURSDAY

-8:13 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Russia.

Village call log

SATURDAY

-6:47 p.m.: crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a property damage crash in the 300 block of West Pike Street.

-3:02 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Police and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 100 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-2:09 p.m.: crash. Botkins Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 16000 block of South Main Street in Anna.

-12:16 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Botkins Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 300 block of East State Street.

-10:11 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to vandalism in the 100 block of Commerce Drive.

THURSDAY

-6:55 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the 600 block of North Pike Street.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-9:49 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:11 to 7:48 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-3:50 to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-4:50 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-7:14 a.m. to 6:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-2:27 to 4:51 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-7:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-7:02 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell