SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. welcomed a new board member and discussed the Wagner Building and grants at a meeting on April 16.

Todd Lotz took on the role of a board member replacing John Coffield. Lotz reported the current balance for the Land Bank is $535,921.88, which includes a loan from the Shelby County Commissioners for $200,000. This amount also includes a reimbursement of $134,244 from ODOD for the Wagner demolition and $57,934.17 from DETAC. The Land Bank expects an additional charge of $11,890 in the contract with Complete Demolition as CSX is requiring additional insurance coverage due to the Wagner building.

The Wagner demolition continues with the contractor removing huge quantities of concrete from the property. The concrete has been tested and is not contaminated. The contractor still needs to tear out the parking lot and outside entrance areas. Burgess & Niple will be testing for Phase II as soon as the debris is removed. The Land Bank continues to work with CSX regarding the rail lines that cross the Wagner property.

According to Director Doug Ahlers’s report, the Land Bank has acquired a total of 121 units. There are also 10 residential properties currently in foreclosure. Two properties are to be demolished in Sidney and one in Newport, all of which should be covered under the 2024 Housing Grant.

The two properties in Sidney were used by local fire and police for training purposes. Currently the Land Bank is in the final stages of disposing of 328 Canal Street in Port Jefferson. The Land Bank continues to look for additional properties.

The Land Bank submitted a 2024-2025 housing grant request for up to $500,000 to be completed by May 1, 2025. They have also submitted a brownfield grant request for $1,000,000 to clean up four parcels in Shelby County to be completed by June 2025. The Land Bank will send out demolition bids for several properties as soon as the grants are awarded.

City Manager Andrew Bowsher introduced Tom Milligan, the chair of the local Civic Improvement Corporation, to discuss how the Land Bank can partner with them to increase the city’s available inventory of owner-occupied housing. Further discussions are planned.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.