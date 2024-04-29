Russia prom royalty crowned

RUSSIA — The Russia Junior-Senior Prom was held Saturday evening at St. Remy Hall. The dinner banquet started at 6:30 p.m. The junior class decorated the hall, and the theme chosen was “Hollywood Movie Premiere.”

Senior students entertained the juniors, seniors and their dates, senior parents and school staff with the class history, class poem, class prophecy and class will.

The king and queen of the junior-senior prom crowning took place after the banquet and speeches.

The queen was Emma Dapore, daughter of Kevin and Lynne Dapore, and the king was Jude Counts, son of Rodney and Laura Counts.

After prom was held at Russia School from midnight t0 1:30 a.m. Activities were planned for all the students, and gifts were awarded.