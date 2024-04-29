Recent births

SIDNEY — James and Ruthanna Clayton, of Sidney, announce the birth of their son, Cayson Clayton.

Cayson was born Nov. 20, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his sister, Averi, 9.

Maternal grandparents are the late Phillip and Mary Brown, Sidney. Paternal grandparents are Walter and Vicki Cooley, Zanesville, and James Clayton Sr. (Betty), West Alexandria.

Great-grandparents are William and Joyce Truesdell, Xenia, Sarah Truesdel, Zanesville, and William and Pauline Clayton.

Cayson’s mother is the former Ruthanna Brown, of Sidney.