National Day of Prayer to be observed Thursday with walk

People hold hands and pray while encircled around the Shelby County Courthouse during the National Day of Prayer Observance on May 4, 2023. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

The entire community is invited to participate in a Prayer Walk from Sidney First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Miami Ave., to the Shelby County Courthouse on Thursday, May 2, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Sidney First Naz Worship Band will be starting at 4:30 for a time of praise and worship.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

This year local residents will pray for areas of our community along the walk, following a prayer guide that will be provided. Each prayer “station” will have a prayer ambassador, not to lead in prayer, but to invite people to pray for the area of focus.

Those areas of prayer are: church, family, healthcare, first responders, government, military/veterans, agriculture, business, education, media/entertainment, and industry. The walk will finish by encircling the courthouse, which will represent all the people of Shelby County as worshipers cover them in prayer.

In case of inclement weather, the observance will take place inside the First Presbyterian Church. Keep an eye on the Shelby County National Day of Prayer Facebook page for updates.