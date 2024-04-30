Out of the past

125 years

April 30, 1899

An effort is being made this summer to have bicycle track races at the fairgrounds. Those who desire to subscribe for stock should call Claude Heffelman.

100 years

April 30, 1924

Shelby County voters followed the trend set across the state in yesterday’s presidential preference election, the Republicans giving overwhelming support to Coolidge, with only a smattering of votes for Hiram Johnston. The Democrats were almost as strong in their support of James M. Cox over William G. McAdoo.

75 years

April 30, 1949

The price of milk in Sidney at the retail level will drop one cent a quart, effective tomorrow. The new retail rate will be 18 cents per quart for regular milk and 19 cents for homogenized.

50 years

April 30, 1974

Women’s liberation has infiltrated Little League baseball in Sidney. For the first time in the history of the Sidney Amateur Baseball Commission, formed in 1962, girls will join boys on some and eventually maybe all the city’s youth diamond squads.

——-

Tentative plans for construction of a fine arts-convention center in Sidney that would accommodate local industrial displays, theatrical productions, concerts and related events, were revealed at a meeting of the Sidney Fine Arts Association last night. The proposed building would accommodate 1,000 people.

25 years

April 30, 1999

——-

It will be “A Night to Remember” Saturday at Lehman Catholic High School as guys in tuxedos and gals in evening gowns arrive for the prom. Candidates for prom king are Mike Benning, Geoff Garmhausen, Josiah Howison, Ben Kohlhorst, Nate Johnston, Dustin Mahrt and Nate Whitaker. Vying for the queen’s crown will be Meghann Tyler, Megan Roeth, Jenni Brandewie, Emilee Gagnon, Jill Wagner, Cassie Miller and Sarah Mertz.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – “Love of a Lifetime” is the theme for the 1999 Jackson Center High School prom, which will be held at the Shelby Oaks banquet facility Saturday. The candidates for prom queen are: Holly Borchers, Tara Haas, and Nicole York. The candidates for prom king are: Luke Baker, Eric Ludwig, and Amy Weaver.

——-

The two newest hires on the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services have completed the Ohio Basic Firefighter Training Program. Anthony W. McLain of Sidney and Mark A. Pleiman of Fort Loramie completed the 240-hour program.

