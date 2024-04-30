Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Foundation awards education grants

SIDNEY — The Trustees of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently met to review education grant applications for the 2023-24 school year.

Seventeen Foundation grants were distributed to Chamber member schools and organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth. In total, more than $14,000 was granted to the following: Fairlawn Local Schools, Sidney City Schools, Sidney Alive, Russia Local Schools, Fort Loramie Schools, Anna Schools, Botkins Local Schools, the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County, Midwest Regional Education Service Center, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Shelby Hills Preschool, Big Brothers – Big Sisters, and the Shelby County Historical Society.

In addition, the Foundation continued its three year pledges of support for the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County and the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center with operating grant funding over and above the specific school and project funding noted above.

“The Chamber Foundation is an extension of our Chamber’s mission that supports education enrichment initiatives to better prepare the youth of our community for their entry in the workplace of our members,” Chamber president Jeff Raible said. “Through the generosity of Chamber members, each year we are able to fund many wonderful education improvement programs throughout Shelby County. These are educator driven initiatives that might not otherwise occur if not for the financial support from our Foundation.”

In addition to member contributions, support for the Chamber Foundation also includes a substantial $5,000 annual donation from Honda of America that significantly assists the Foundation with funding education-based projects throughout Shelby County.