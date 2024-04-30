Photos: Shelby County Court Appointed Special Advocates awareness event held

Sidney Firefighter Lt. Chance Guisinger, left, has his face and head smeared with a cream pie by Angela Martin, of Sidney, during a Shelby County Court Appointed Special Advocates awareness event. The event was held on the Courthouse Square on Tuesday. A tent with volunteer sign-up information was on the lawn, and a food truck was parked on the Square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Working under a Court Appointed Special Advocates “CASA” tent are left to right, CASA intern Rita Tchevi, of Sidney, CASA director Bridget Davis, both of Sidney, CASA board member Mickey Hamer, of Troy, and CASA volunteer coordinator Haleigh Peart, of Sidney. Shelby County CASA held an awareness event on the Courthouse Sqaure on Tuesday. The organization was trying to recruit volunteers. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

