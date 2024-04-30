Energy savings options available in Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER – Efficiency Smart is providing a convenient and affordable way to purchase energy-saving products while supporting a local business.

For a limited time, Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers can purchase the following Greenlite energy-saving products at Jackson Center Pro Hardware, located at 112 E. Pike St. in Jackson Center:

• Standard LEDs for 99 cents each

• Wi-Fi-enabled LEDs for 99 cents each

• Standard LED 4-packs for $2.49

• Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Plugs for $4.99 each

• Advanced Power Strips for $4.99 each

There is a limit of four products per customer, and the offer is only valid while supplies last.

The special pricing is available through a partnership between the Village of Jackson Center and Efficiency Smart.

For more information on additional services available for Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers, visit www.efficiencysmart.org/jackson-center-ohio.