New church wants to reach, serve ‘the least of these’ New church wants to reach, serve ‘the least of these’

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Awakenings Christian Fellowship is opening a new campus in Sidney on Sunday, and its leadership said it strives to be different than traditional churches in order to reach people who may not feel comfortable in a traditional church setting.

Pastor Rob Cooper says it is his hope that Awakenings will reach and serve “the least of these” by targeting the homeless, poor, felons, addicts and other labels who may not feel comfortable at church.

“We are all addicted to sin, and we target those that don’t feel comfortable in a typical church setting,” Cooper said.

Cooper describes the church as having a coffee shop or book shop feel. There are tables and soft chairs rather than the traditional pews and altar.

“We believe in the importance of breaking bread and physically feeding those that come. Each time we open the doors, we will provide food,” Cooper said. “Sometimes it will be carry-in, other times homemade. But we will fill their bellies and fill their souls with what they really need, which is Jesus.”

Cooper also said that Awakenings recognizes a lot of their targeted population is estranged from their families, so one of the church’s focuses is to provide a family atmosphere through the meals and activities such as monthly game nights.

Cooper also strives to be very active in the community by providing opportunities for the church to do something for the community at large — whether it is making gift bags to pamper moms or writing encouraging notes.

While the church will look different and feel different, Cooper said it is a church that preaches the Bible.

“Just about every one of us has been labeled as a sinner — you pick the label,” Cooper said. “Just leave those labels at the door when you come into Awakenings. We are about the love of Jesus Christ.”

Cooper said he came to know the Lord late in life: “I am broken just like everyone else. I am just a sinner telling other sinners about Jesus.”

He said was called to ministry in 2022 and is currently attending the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky where he takes classes both online and in-person while pursuing a Master of Divinity degree.

The Awakenings Christian Fellowship is located at 307 E. Court St. The doors are opened at 9 a.m. on Sundays, with breakfast at 9:30 and worship service at 10. On Wednesdays, they are opened at 4 p.m., with a meal at 6:00 and a relaxed worship service beginning at 6:30. Cooper stressed that this church is very relaxed, and that everyone is welcome to “come as you are.”