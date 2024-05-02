JTD Hospital Foundation awards 2024 Nursing Scholarships

On hand for the scholarship announcements were seated: Abigail Schwieterman of Coldwater, Ella Kable of St. Marys (both Landen Phlipot Scholarship Recipients), Allison Knapke of Fort Recovery (Nursing Scholarship Recipient); and standing, Amy Becker, OB Nurse manager and Julie Jacobs, executive director JTD Hospital Foundation. Courtesy photo Julie Jacobs, executive director JTD Hospital Foundation, presents Riley Kremer of Coldwater, her Nursing Scholarship. Courtesy photo

ST. MARYS — Joint Township District Memorial Hospital’s Nursing Scholarship Fund was established in 1990. This fund provides a $1,000 scholarship to qualified applicants pursing their education in nursing.

The applicant must be a graduating high school senior, current college student or adult returning to school pursing a degree in nursing and live in Auglaize or Mercer counties. Through an interview process, the chosen applicant is awarded a $1,000 renewable scholarship if they are enrolled in a nursing program and are in good academic standing.

This year’s Nursing Scholarship recipients are Allison Knapke of Fort Recovery and Riley Kremer of Coldwater. Knapke is a student at The Ohio State University and Kremer is a student at the University of Dayton. Renewal nursing scholarships were continued for Grace Wilker of New Bremen, Zoe Newcomb of Celina, and Paige Fortkamp of Fort Recovery.

The Landen Philpot Scholarship was established in 2014 in honor of Landen Philpot, son of Joey and Jessica Philpot, who passed away in 2011 from SIDS. This fund provides two $1,000 scholarships to area students through funds raised by the annual SIDS Awareness 5K Walk/Run, to be held on Oct. 12, 2024. The applicants selected for the interview process, must be a high school senior, current college student or adult returning to college, residing in one of the counties served by the Grand Lake Health System. Applicants must be accepted or attending an accredited school of nursing with an interest in obstetrics or newborn care.

The 2024 Landen Philpot Scholarship recipients are Abigail Schwieterman of Coldwater, attending the University of Toledo; and Ella Kable of St. Marys. Kable will be attending WSU-Lake Campus.

To learn more about scholarship opportunities or how you can donate to the scholarship funds, please contact Julie Jacobs at the JTD Hospital Foundation at 419-394-3387 ext. 3574 or [email protected].