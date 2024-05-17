Grand jury issues numerous indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for domestic violence, felonious assault, strangulation, and theft, among other charges, on Thursday, May 16.

Devon M. Wita, 23, of Houston, was indicted on one count domestic violence, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly causing physical harm to a female family member, knowing the victim was pregnant.

Kristin L. Cathcart-Daniels, aka Kristin L. Harriger, 38, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count felonious assault, a second degree felony, for swinging and stabbing a knife at a victim.

Lucas M. Kies, 47, of Piqua, was indicted on one count strangulation, a third degree felony, two counts felonious assault, a second degree felony, and one count domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, for choking an adult female household member causing her to have difficulty breathing, and for striking an adult female household member in the head with a liquor bottle necessitating multiple stitches.

William J. Freytag, 71, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count theft, a fourth degree felony, and one count theft, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly and by deception entering into fraudulent contracts authorizing Taylor Creek Timber, LLC to perform services of cutting down trees on property owned by Lakeside Farm, LLC, depriving Taylor Creek Timber, LLC of funds in an amount between $7,500 and $150,000, and without the consent of the owner for Lakeside Farms, resulting in damages to Lakeside Farm, LLC, in an amount between $1,000 and $7,500.

Emily D. Dillon, 29, of Lima, was indicted on one count operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a fourth degree felony, one count operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, for operating a motor vehicle with a whole blood concentration of .279, having four prior convictions within ten years of the offense, and for operating a motor vehicle while being under a suspension.

Ariel D. Davis, 32, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of detention facility, a third degree felony, and one count driving under OVI suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, for knowingly conveying a substance containing cocaine into the Shelby County Jail, and for operating a motor vehicle upon a public road while being under an OVI suspension.

Gregory A. Elliott, 57, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor, for possession of a 2009 Kenworth Motor semi-truck motor vehicle he knew or had cause to believe had been stolen, for eluding and fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle, and for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of both.

Larry R. Manley, 48, of Dayton, was indicted on one count grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and one count passing bad checks, a fifth degree felony, for stealing a 2008 Honda and for issuing a fraudulent cashier’s check for a purchase from an account which did not exist in the amount of $6,000.

Rashaan S. Jones, 49, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a pipe.

Denny R. Lambdin, 59, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a pipe.

Edward A. Ferrell, 40, at large, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a plastic baggie and glass pipe.

Giovanni E. Ruiu, 29, at large, was indicted on one count failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to report to a status conference after being released on his own recognizance.

Bayle L. Pennycuff, 33, at large, was indicted on one count failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to report to a sentencing hearing after being released on her own recognizance.

Caleb T. Strunk, 26, at large, was indicted on one count illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony, for allowing two others to use his benefits card when he was not authorized to transfer the benefits, with an aggregate value of $576.99.

Lyndsey Strunk, 30, of Sidney, was indicted on one count illegal use of supplemental nutrition of WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony, for using another’s benefits card when he was not authorized to transfer the benefits, with an aggregate value of $576.99.

Kyle A. Wilkerson, 34, of Sidney, was indicted on one count illegal use of supplemental nutrition of WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony, for using another’s benefits card when he was not authorized to transfer the benefits, with an aggregate value of $576.99.

Keturah Evans, 46, of Piqua, was indicted on one count illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony, for fraudulently accepting and using food assistance benefits (SNAP) in an amount of $404.37, when she was not authorized or qualified to use said benefits.

Amber Evans, 25, of Piqua, was indicted on one count illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony, for fraudulently accepting and using food assistance benefits (SNAP) in an amount of $418.03, when she was not authorized or qualified to use said benefits.

Michelle L. Evans, aka Michelle L. Proffitt, 43, of Jackson Center, was indicted on one count illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth degree felony, for transferring food assistance benefits (SNAP) to others not authorized to use these benefits in an aggregate amount that equals or exceeds $1,000.

Joseph Markin, 27, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth degree felony, for fraudulently accepting and using food assistance benefits (SNAP) in an amount that exceeds or equals $1,000 when he was not authorized or qualified to use said benefits.

Cheyenne Markin, 28, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth degree felony, for fraudulently accepting and using food assistance benefits (SNAP) in an amount that exceeds or equals $1,000 when he was not authorized or qualified to use said benefits.