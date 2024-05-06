Kaplan elected Ohio Society of SAR president

Kaplan

Steve Kaplan, of Troy, has been elected president of the Ohio Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. Kaplan is a former Sidney resident.

The Ohio Society consists of 1,800 members in 23 chapters located throughout Ohio. The Ohio SAR is a charitable organization affiliated with the National Society SAR, whose members have proven ancestry to patriotic activity during the Revolutionary War and the founding of the United States of America.

“I am extremely honored to lead such an outstanding patriotic organization,” Kaplan said, adding, “I have admired the past few state presidents and enjoyed working with them. They have left the organization in solid shape. I hope to grow the organization both in membership and in member’s involvement in our many community service projects.”

The goals of the Sons of the American Revolution are educational, historical, and patriotic. Community service projects includes honoring first responders, providing ROTC and Eagle Scout recognition, sponsoring elementary school poster and brochure contests, high school video, essay, and speech contests, providing veteran and military services, color guard duties, grave marking, parades, and more.

Kaplan previously served as state vice president, patriotic outreach chairman, and compliance co-chair. He is also the past-president of the Richard Montgomery Chapter which covers Miami, Shelby, Darke, Montgomery and Preble counties. Kaplan currently serves on the National Society’s Officer Training Committee and has been tasked with creating training material for chapter officers.

The local Richard Montgomery Chapter meets on the first Wednesday of every month (except July and August) at 7 p.m. at the Dayton Masonic Center. For more information, call (937) 335-7345 or email [email protected].