Photos: Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens in Sidney

From front to back, Raelynne Dershen, of Sidney, Rebecca Lopez, of Sidney, and Shyla Stiffler, of Vandalia, practice making smoothies on Monday at the newly-opened Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant, which is located next to Walmart at 2380 Michigan Street, will hold a grand opening ceremony later this month. The restaurant is a franchise location of the popular chain.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
A view of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 2380 W. Michigan St. on Monday, which was the restaurant’s first day open.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
From left to right, Tropical Smoothie employees Rebecca Lopez, of Sidney; Raelynne Dershen, of Sidney; and Shyla Stiffler, of Vandalia, pose for a photo with franchise owner Ravi Patel, of Lexington, Kentucky; general manger Andy Patel, of New Bremen; and assistant manager Rocky Patel, of New Bremen. The restaurant opened on Monday.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
A view of the front of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 2380 W. Michigan St., next to Walmart. The restaurant opened on Monday.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
69°F
72.1°
66.8°
76 %
1.1mph
98 %
Tue
73°
Wed
78°
Thu
72°
Fri
60°
Sat
54°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365