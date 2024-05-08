Out of the past: May 8

125 Years ago

May 8, 1899

At their meeting last evening members of city council approved, as an emergency measure, an ordinance granting Louis Kah Jr. a franchise and right-of-way for the erection of an electric light plant. Two members of council voted “no” on the emergency provision, but the motion was declared passed.

——-

The horse hitched to Julius Hale’s picnic boat frightened and started to run away last evening. John, son of C.A. Sexauer, who was pushing his little brother in a baby carriage, was caught by the long rope used to pull the boat. The baby cab was over- turned, throwing the baby to the ground. John was thrown against the building and the baby was skinned and bruised about the face.

——-

The Klute band will commence giving their weekly concerts in the courthouse square next Thursday

100 Years ago

May 8, 1924

Former common pleas judge of Shelby county, Hugh T. Mathers, announced today that he will be a candidate for the Democratic nomination for representative to congress from the Fourth district.

——-

President of the Shelby County Poultry Association, Charles Valentine, has set as his objective the enlistment of 500 new members, An article about Valentine, breeder of the famous single comb Black Minorca chickens, appears in the Poultry Press of last week.

75 Years ago

May 8, 1949

The position of assistant city service director will be created in Sidney if legislation being prepared for a meeting of city council next Monday night is approved by the lawmakers. Under the plan, believed unprecedented in Sidney history, the present service director’s post would be held by a dollar-a-year figurehead while the assistant service director would carry out the duties of the office and receive $3,000 yearly.

——-

The Presbytwos, couples organization of the local Presbyterian church, will serve as a model for similar groups in other churches throughout the presbytery, according to plans outlined for the local group at its meeting Saturday.

50 Years ago

May 8, 1974

Elmer Allen, leader of the Dog- Gone 4-H club, recently visited Bridgeview Middle School for career day with Tom Wehrle and his dog ‘Chips.’ They gave demonstrations of dog obedience and training.

——-

The anxiety surrounding the Sidney City School levy issue in Tuesday’s primary election may have led to illegal tactics by persons eager to get the results. At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, the word got around election headquarters in Shelby County Courthouse that the 3.8-mill operating levy had been defeated by two votes. But since Sidney’s precincts 2E and 3G had not yet reported their totals to the board of elections office, the rumors caused election officials to begin inquiries concerning how the final outcome was known, Mrs. Jeanice Bernard, director of the board of elections, noted that visits or phone calls to polls while votes are being counted is illegal

25 Years ago

May 8, 1999

The Gateway Arts Council is taking “art on the road” by sponsoring a traveling student art exhibit at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Kroger’s. “Put Art in Your Heart” was first hosted by the Sidney City Schools Art Department in February at the Monarch Community Center Cameo Theatre. The original exhibit featured hundreds of pieces of student art created by students in grades 1- 12. Nine art teachers in the Sidney City Schools coordinated this first exhibit. They included Ann Asher, Karyn Bay, Sylvia Chirakos-Dorsey, Ardiss Luce, Eric Meiners, Barbara Evans, Donnajean Ruble, Lori Spade and Trent Voress. It was designed to promote the importance of art and self- expression. The show was dedicated to Brett Smith, a local student, who died in August 1998. In one of his writings, the student wrote, “One of my favorite things is art.”

More than 1,000 people viewed all different kinds of art during the three days the display was at Cameo Theatre.

——-

KETTLERSVILLE An ordinance regarding specific uses for all-purpose vehicles in the village is now being studied by the Kettlersville Village Council. Tuesday night council also heard about the formation of a committee to erect a memorial and various village projects.Clerk John Gutman said council is considering an ordinance that will limit use of all-purpose vehicles such as four-wheelers, snowmobiles and dirt bikes.Council members are addressing concerns regarding such vehicles being used on private property and other prohibitive uses.

