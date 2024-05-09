Registrations open for Sidney womens tennis league

The Sidney Womens Summer Tennis League is signing up women interested in playing summer Monday evening doubles tennis on the Lehman Catholic High School courts.

The City of Sidney Parks & Recreation Department aids the tennis league by reserving tennis courts on Monday nights for the league.

Anyone who wants to learn the game of tennis or wants to improve their game is welcome to join the league. There are two divisions: level 1 and intermediate/advanced. Everyone signs up individually but plays with a different partner each week according to a predetermined schedule. Partners play one match, consisting of 15 games, on Monday evenings at 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. Scores are recorded after each match so that some awards are given at the end of the season.

Matches start Monday, June 3 and continue for ten consecutive Mondays, except for July 8. Play will end on Aug. 12.

The fee is $10 per person, which covers the cost of balls and awards. Individuals are responsible for finding their own substitutes. Players who are available for only a portion of the summer are welcome to sign up as well to be added to a substitute player list. In the event of rain, all matches will be cancelled via or text notification.

The league welcomes all women interested in playing or learning the game of tennis whether an experienced player or a beginner learning the game of tennis for the first time.

If you are interested in playing or want more information, contact Joan Schroeder at 937-726-5712 by May 26.