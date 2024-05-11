Sidney site selected for Ohio Air and Space Trail

A view of the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center in Sidney. The center will be a stop on The Ohio Air and Space Trail. Courtesy photo

The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, located in Sidney, has announced its partnership with America 250-Ohio, the official state commission responsible for spearheading Ohio’s celebrations around America’s semiquincentennial in 2026.

The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center will be a stop on The Ohio Air and Space Trail, the first of six thematic experiential trails planned over the next two years as part of America 250-Ohio’s official “Trails & Tales” program.

The Ohio Air and Space Trail features more than 30 sites that celebrate the Ohio people and places that have become synonymous with air and space travel over the past century. Locations align with themes including Innovation, Birthplace of Aviation, Service to Country, Space Exploration, Training, Preservation & Flying Experiences, and First & Feats.

“We’re so excited to be a part of this state-wide trail and share Shelby County’s contributions to aviation history with visitors from all across the state of Ohio,” Jane Bailey, the coordinator of the center, said. “Our feature story will be Edward and Milton Korn, two early aviators from Montra who achieved their dream of flying during the pioneer era of aviation.”

On display at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center are multiple photographs and panels detailing the lives and achievements of the Korn Brothers. A scale model replica of their airplane, the Benoist Type XII, is suspended from the ceiling, representing the actual plane currently on display at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Visitors can also experience flight via a simulation style interactive game.

“From the Wright brothers soaring the skies over Dayton to Wapakoneta’s Neil Armstrong walking the surface of the moon, it is impossible to tell the story of air and space travel without Ohio,” Mackensie Wittmer, executive director of the National Aviation Heritage Area and America 250-Ohio Commission Member, said. “The Ohio Air and Space Trail is a fun and informative way to experience the birthplaces, landmarks, museums and other locations where Ohioans made historic accomplishments and contributions to aviation and space exploration that changed the world.”

A full list of participants, interactive maps, and other interactive materials can be found on the Ohio Air and Space Trail website, ohioairandspace.com.

The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center is located at 115 E. North St. in downtown Sidney. It’s open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. The center is closed on holidays.