ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System will host two free prostate screenings on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 6-9 a.m., and Thursday, Sept. 19, from 3-6 p.m.

Eligible participants are between the ages of 55-75 unless there’s a history of prostate cancer in the family; not under the care of a urologist and have never had prostate cancer; and have not had a PSA done in the last nine months.

Call or email Stefanie Lowery to schedule an appointment at 419-394-6132 or [email protected].