Photos: New lemonade stand a quick hit

India Crumes, 6, of Sidney, poses with her mother Bobbie Crumes in front of a lemonade stand on Monday on Fair Rd. in Sidney. It was the grand opening of the lemonade stand, which Bobbie Crumes said drew over 60 people on its first day. Among the patrons were Sidney police offers and other public service workers. Along with lemonade, India was selling temporary tattoos; she traded sticker tattoos with one police office, who gave her a "junior officer" sticker. Bobbie Crumes, who is a popular portrait photographer in the area, said she and her husband Brandon Crumes are homeschooling India. Bobbie Crumes said they decided to help her make and operate the lemonade stand in order to teach life skills.

“Being kind to others, how working hard and doing things the right way will take you so far in life, the meaning of money and how to make it, counting money, building, and woodworking,” Crumes said. “She helped make the stand.”

She said India was out all afternoon into the early evening, and they plan to run the stand every day with nice weather in the spring and fall. She also said India helped plant vegetables in their garden, and they hope enough grow so some can be sold in the fall.

Interested patrons can find the stand near the intersection of Fair Rd. and Foraker Ave.