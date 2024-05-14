Poultry Days invests in the community

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days made another significant donation to the Versailles Community from last year’s festival proceeds. A total of $112,000 was donated to the Versailles Community this past year. Thanks to everyone who supported the festival and purchased that World Famous Chicken. Its only with your support this is possible.

Poultry Days Inc. is a volunteer-based organization that supports community projects and activities that improve the quality of life.

Over the last nine years the organization has donated $853,252 back to the community.

Recent donations include Children’s Shrine Hospital, Council of Churches, Darke County Visitors Bureau, Heritage Park, Kinder Korner, TASKS, Versailles Acme Baseball, Versailles After Prom, Versailles Athletic Boosters, Versailles Bike Rodeo, Versailles Boy Scouts, Versailles Community Scholarship Fund, Versailles Historical Society, Versailles Library, Versailles Musical Theatre, Versailles Youth Wrestling. Versailles School Project Opportunity, Versailles Hometown Christmas, Tigerball Scramble and Kinder Korner.

The Versailles Board of Directors finds way to the support the community in addition to planning and executing the festival. This includes assisting other events, volunteering at Versailles Eagles and presenting on the importance of volunteering to the 8th grade Civic class at Versailles Junior High.

Versailles Poultry Days continues to invest in their primary asset, Heritage Park. For 2023, Versailles Poultry Days has invested in the preliminary design of a new restroom and concession venue to support the park’s Amphitheater. In 2024, Versailles Poultry Days in conjunction with the Heritage Park Board are working to secure funding to begin construction. If you would like to support the park, or want to make a reservation, please email [email protected].

Poultry Days thanks festival goers, volunteers and businesses for sharing their time and resources with the festival.

The 2024 Versailles Poultry Days Festival is scheduled for June 14-16. For more information go to VersaillesPoultryDays.com.