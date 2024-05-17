Photo: Lehman Catholic’s Lee signs with Wright State

ROBBIN KISER
-
0

Lehman Catholic senior Daria Lee poses with with family and coaches after signing her letter of intent to compete in track and field for Wright State University. Lee will compete in high jump for the Raiders. She finished first in a Division III district meet on Tuesday at Graham High School by clearing 4-10.

Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

No posts to display