Photo: Lehman Catholic’s Lee signs with Wright State

Lehman Catholic senior Daria Lee poses with with family and coaches after signing her letter of intent to compete in track and field for Wright State University. Lee will compete in high jump for the Raiders. She finished first in a Division III district meet on Tuesday at Graham High School by clearing 4-10.
Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
68.2°F
70.1°
65.2°
100 %
0.6mph
99 %
Fri
73°
Sat
72°
Sun
74°
Mon
77°
Tue
71°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365