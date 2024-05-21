Street Fair to coincide with Farmer’s Market opening

Kaleb Christian, of Sidney, picks out cucumbers from the Bergman Farm stand during the opening day of the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market on May 20, 2023. The first day of the market this year will coincide with the second annual Downtown Sidney Spring Street Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Evie Olding

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive is set to kick off this summer’s farmer’s market season with its second annual Downtown Sidney Spring Street Fair.

The organization is welcoming the Sidney- Shelby County community to the fun-filled event that will take place Saturday, May 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. located in downtown Sidney at the Courthouse Square.

During the Downtown Sidney Spring Street Fair, members of the community will be able to experience a day full of art, a wide array of fresh produce, handmade goods from members of the community, live music, entertainment, activities and more!

“We will have the United Way Kids Zone,” Sidney Alive administrative assistant Kristen Arnett said. “I think there will be 22 different organizations that will have booths with kid’s activities.”

In conjunction with the activities that will be taking place during the event, there will also be local live music from musicians such as Ben Konop Saxophonist, Yellow Springs Ukulele, Thick and Thin, Muleskinner Trio and belly dancers from the Egyptian Breeze Belly Dance Troup.

“We will have three areas for the performers,” events coordinator Dan Gutman said. “They (the performers) will rotate each hour so that there is constant live entertainment all morning.”

Since this event is the official opening day of the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market, there will also be about 20 booths of local businesses displaying what they have to offer to the community.

“This is the most season vendors we have ever had prior to the market starting,” Arnett said. “The (farmers) market just keeps growing and growing and growing. The entire market is full that day.”

According to Arnett, all of the weekly vendors that are signed up will start over by the Courthouse and sidewalks going up to the Courthouse as well. She also stated that there will be food trucks such as Wannabe Tacos and Dave’s Tasty Dogs, located along the Courthouse Square.

Not only does Sidney Alive put on the Downtown Sidney Spring Street Fair, but it also hosts multiple other events throughout the year. Its next event, Downtown Putt Around, will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Court Square.

For more information about the event or the organization, go to https://sidneyalive.org.