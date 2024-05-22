Photos: Tractor destroyed in fire near Lochard Road

Botkins firefighters battle a large tractor fire in a field along the 15000 block of Lochard Road near its intersection with Amsterdam Road. The firefighters were called out to the fire at around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
