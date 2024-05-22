Sentences handed down for grand theft of firearm, strangulation among other charges

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for grand theft of a firearm, strangulation, breaking and entering, and drugs, among other charges.

John L. Goings, aka Johnny L. Goings, 47, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count grant theft of a firearm, a third degree felony, and one count attempted having weapons under disability, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Goings must serve 90 days in the Shelby County Jail, and must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling.

Goings was indicted on one count grand theft of firearm, a third degree felony, three counts having weapons under disability, a third degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for stealing a 50-caliber muzzle-loader rifle from Walmart, possession of a Glock 23 handgun, a Smith & Wesson handgun and a SIG Sauer rifle while under disability for convictions in trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, possession of Adderall and a baggie. Four counts were dismissed. Additionally, the Sidney Police Department is authorized to dispose of a Glock 23 handgun, a Smith & Wesson handgun, a black gun case with a SIG Sauer rifle, a box of 9 mm ammunition and a tan ammo bag with miscellaneous ammo and gun magazines.

Dustin G. Brandyberry, 43, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 11 months in prison and 24 days in the Shelby County Jail, with 24 days jail credit granted, on one count strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and one count domestic violence, a second degree misdemeanor. Brandyberry was indicted on one count strangulation, a third degree felony, and one count domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, for choking an adult female family member causing her to have difficulty breathing and black out.

Quentin V. Blandzinski, 37, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with five days of jail credit granted, on one count breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. Blandzinski was indicted on the same count, for trespassing into an unoccupied structure in order to commit a theft offense.

Cynthia A. Clawson, 70, of Troy, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Clawson must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling and must serve 30 days in the county jail. Clawson was indicted on the same count, for calling the protected person’s place of employment, with a prior conviction.

Nathan A. Paulus, 39, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years community control, with 169 days of jail credit granted, on one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, one count trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony. Additionally, Paulus must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), upon completion of the CBCF must reside at a recovery house, must successfully complete mental health counseling, and must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Paulus was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, three counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, for methamphetamine, Fentanyl and a baggie. Four counts were dismissed.

Logan M. Perkins, 27, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years community control, with 20 days of jail credit granted, on one count possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Perkins must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Perkins was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine and baggies.

Joseph K. Burks, 34, of Minster, was sentenced to eleven months in prison, with 127 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Burks was convicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Chris E. Lovett, 46, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 55 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Lovett was convicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Chad L. Cisco, 49, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Cisco must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), must successfully complete the STAR House after completion of the CBCF, must successfully complete other counseling as deemed appropriate, and must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Cisco was indicted on four counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell marijuana and methamphetamine. Three counts were dismissed.

Nikolas W. Carson, 22, of Moraine, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Carson must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Carson was indicted on two counts trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for preparing marijuana and hashish for transport and distribution, and for baggies and vacuum sealer. Two counts were dismissed.