Track and field: Fort Loramie girls win D-III regional title

Fairlawn’s Ariel Heitkamp competes in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the Division III regional track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Heitkamp finished second in 44.84 and was third in the 100 hurdles in 15.12. The Redskins finished first as a team. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Mylee Shatto competes in the girls 800-meter run during the Division III regional track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Shatto finished second in 2:20.10. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle competes in the boys 300-meter hurdles during the Division III regional track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Hartle was fourth in 40.37 and finished first in the 110 hurdles in 15.06. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen competes in the girls 400-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Swearingen finished first in 57.17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Brittany Arnold competes in the girls 3,200-meter run during the Division III regional track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Arnold finished first in 11:19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Ryan Halpin, left to right, Jack Grieshop and Anna’s Blake Bixler compete in the boys 800 meter run during the Division III regional track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Grieshop finoished first in 1:55.47, Halpin was second in 1:55.50 and Bixler was fourth in 1:57. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

TROY — Fort Loramie’s girls squad earned a Division III regional title on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium, and many area athletes earned berths in the state track and field meet.

Fort Loramie’s girls finished first with 86.5 points, 24.5 ahead of second-place West Liberty-Salem. Minster’s girls finished third, and its boys squad finished second.

Some field and almost all track finals were held on Friday in Troy; some finals were held Wednesday.

The state meet is scheduled to take place this Thursday through Saturday at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. The meet was moved due to construction at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus and expanded from two to three days since Welcome Stadium’s track has one less lane.

The top four finishers in each event earn state berths. In addition, the next two best finishers in each event of all regionals across the state earn at-large state berths.

Fort Loramie’s girls 4×200 relay finished first in 1:43 while its 4×400 relay finished first in 4:04.

Ariel Heitkamp was second in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.84 and was third in the 100 hurdles in 15.12. Shatto was second in the 800 run in 2:20.10 while Camille Borchers was fourth in 2:20.58.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished first in the 3,200 run 11:19.

Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen finished first in the 400 dash in 57.17. The 4×400 relay finished third in 4:04.51.

Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland finished first in pole vault by clearing 12-4 and will try to repeat as D-III state champion in the event next week.

Houston’s Emilee Earl finished third in pole vault by clearing 11-0 and finished third in discus with a throw of 126-8.

Anna’s Ava Reed finished third in the 400 dash in 1:00.14. The 4×200 relay finished fourth in 1:44.

Minster’s 4×400 relay finished second in 4:04. Chaney Cedarleaf finished second in the 1,600 run in 5:07 and third in the 800 run in 2:20. Claire Bohman was fourth in the 400 dash in 1:00.20.

Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle advanced to state in two events. He finished first in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.06 and fourth in the 300 hurdles in 40.37.

Anna’s Blake Bixler finished fourth in the 800 run in 1:57.

Fairlawn’s Trey Sparks finished third in high jump by clearing 6-3.

Riverside’s Travis Brooks finished third in shot put with a throw of 52-4.5 to advance.

Minster’s Jack Grieshop finished first in the 800 run in 1:55.47 while Ryan Halpin was second in 1:55.50. Will Frimel was first in shot put with a throw of 52-5.5 while Charlie Schmiesing was fourth with a throw of 51-0.

Sidney’s Carter earns state berth

Sidney junior Luke Carter finished third in boys shot put in the Division I regional meet on Friday at Welcome Stadium in Dayton to earn a state berth.

Carter’s top throw of 50 feet, 6 inches was just under his personal record and good for a third-place finish.

Some field finals were held Wednesday, while others and almost all track finals were held Friday.

Reach Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing at 937-538-4822, or follow @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook or @TopBillingSport on X (Twitter).