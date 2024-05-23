Track and field roundup: Sidney’s Guinther earns state berth

DAYTON — Sidney junior Garrett Guinther qualified for state for the second straight year by finishing third in the Division I regional meet on Wednesday at Welcome Stadium.

Guinther, who didn’t compete in the event in regular season while recovering from an injury, cleared 15 feet, 4 inches on his third try to finish third.

He and all area athletes that qualify for state will compete next Thursday through Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

The state meet is taking place at the Dayton Public Schools’ facility due to renovation work at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. The stadium also hosted the D-I regional due to construction work at Wayne High School.

The top four finishers in each event earn state berths. In addition, the next two best finishers of all regionals across the state in each event will also earn state berths.

Some finals were held Wednesday, while most will be held Friday. The regional meet was cut short due to weather on Wednesday evening.

Several area athletes qualify for state at D-III regional meet

Weather also cut the Div. III meet at Troy Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, but all field finals completed. All remaining events will take place on Friday.

Houston’s Emilee Earl finished second in girls shot put with a throw of 38-2.75 while Fort Loramie’s Julian Gaier was third with a throw of 37-9.75.

Fort Loramie’s Janelle Siegel finished second in girls high jump by clearing 5-3 on her second attempt. Lehman Catholic’s Daria Lee finished third by clearing 5-3 on her third try. Minster’s Adriana Kremer finished fourth by clearing 5-2.

Minster’s Charlie Schmiesing finished first in boys discus with a throw of 190-3. John Keller finished second in boys long jump with a leap of 20-11.

Minster’s girls 4×800 relay finished first in 9:28 while Fort Loramie’s finished second in 9:35 and Botkins’ finished fourth in 9:48.

Minster’s boys 4×800 relay finished first in 8:05.

