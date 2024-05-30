Softball: Minster falls 10-1 to Strasburg-Franklin in state semi

AKRON — Minster couldn’t keep up with two-time defending Division IV state champion Strasburg-Franklin and lost 10-1 in a Division IV state semifinal on Thursday morning at Firestone Stadium.

Minster scored its run in the top of the first, but Strasburg-Franklin scored four in the third, three in the fourth and four in the sixth.

The Tigers had 13 hits and committed one error. Minster had seven hits and committed two errors.

The Wildcats finish 29-2 overall. They will lose five seniors to graduation: Emma Linn, Hailee Albers, Mikaela Hoskins, Hannah Oldiges and Alayna Prenger.

Minster junior Brooklyn Osterloh was charged with the loss. She gave up five earned runs on 12 hits and two walks in four innings and struck out one batter. She was 2 for 3 at the plate with one double and one triple.

Strasburg-Franklin pitcher Amelia Spidell pitched a complete game. She gave up one earned run on seven hits and struck out 12 batters.

The Tigers had four extra-base hits, including a three-run home run by Ella Gilkerson in the bottom of the third.

Hoskins was 2 for 3. She drove in the Wildcats’ run in the first on a single to left field. Reece Albers was 2 for 3 and scored Minster’s run.

Strasburg-Franklin will try for its third consecutive state title when it faces Monroeville on Saturday morning in Akron.