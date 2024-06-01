Gardening season is underway

Volunteers plant seeds and plants recently at the People’s Garden in Sidney. Courtesy photo

Happy gardening! I hope you have seeds planted and are seeing some seedlings peeking through the soil!

To be honest, this is one of my favorite times of the year. The crisp air, weather warming, festivals starting, kids outside playing, and of course gardening! We are in full swing at The People’s Garden, located at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney, behind the Agape Distribution pantry building!

Your local community garden offers tours, guidance with gardening, volunteering opportunities, and a calm nature filled landscape to unwind! We have over 50 raised garden beds that we use for planting nutritious food for Agape pantry shoppers. Our vision statement of “planting seeds of change and harvesting hope through community gardening and education” still rings true today after 11 years!

We pride ourselves on growing sustainable produce providing Agape’s food pantry with vegetables which include but are not limited to peas, green beans, okra, hot pepper varieties, yellow squash, tomatoes, cucumbers and dill. We have an organic operation using deterring plants to keep animals and bugs at bay.

We welcome families, organizations, individuals and anyone wanting to help the community in a big way! Please contact us if you are interested either through Facebook, or call Conelia Dixon at 937-726-9525.

The writer is a Master Gardener and a coordinator of the People’s Garden. Reach her at 937-726-9525.