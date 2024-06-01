Botkins Carousel next week is event’s 60th anniversary

Members of the Botkins High School band perform in the Botkins Carousel Parade on June 11, 2023. The festival will return this coming Friday through Sunday. It is the event’s 60th anniversary. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — The Botkins Carousel will be held this coming Friday through Sunday. It’s the 60th anniversary for the event, which will bring festivities to the village.

It begins at 6 p.m. on Friday with food and rides (provided by Ohio Carnival Company). A happy hour at the beer stand will start at 6 and last until 8. At 7 p.m., the Carousel Queen Pageant takes place at the Botkins School Building; doors open at 6:30. From 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Haywired will be performing.

There will be baseball games for third through sixth graders at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Cole Field. A volleyball tournament in the grass behind Cole Field will start at 11 a.m., which is also when food vendors and the beer stand open.

At noon on Saturday, the mechanical rides will open, as will the registration for the Kids Tractor Pull. The Kids Tractor Pull is being held by the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association, and is open to kids three to eight years old; it will start at 1 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., registration opens for the Euchre Tournament, which will start at 4 pm. Ribeye sandwiches will be sold from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. by the Botkins FFA and Cattleman’s Association. There will be a happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m. at the beer stand. From 8:30 p.m. to midnight, music will be performed by the Naked Karate Girls.

On Sunday, June 9, breakfast will be served by the Botkins Park Board from 8 a.m. until noon. At noon the food vendors, beer stand, and rides will be opening. At 1 p.m., the Carousel Parade will start. The theme of this year’s parade is “Community Celebration.”

Starting at 2:30 p.m., the Botkins Community Club will be selling barbecue chicken dinners while supplies last. Free pony rides will be available for the kids from 2:30 p.m until 5 p.m. Also at 2:30 p.m., registration open for the beanbag tournament, which is set to begin at 3. Lastly, at 6 p.m., the Grand Raffle drawing will take place.