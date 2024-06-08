A good story with a good ending A good story with a good ending

I sighed a slight sigh when I decided what I’ll be telling you about this week. We all like good stories with good endings, right? Well, you know how it is; the time that lapses before a good ending can be stressful.

Earlier this spring I had told you I’ll be filling you in, on our expectant ewes. When the first lamb was born, we had six excited children (seven with mom). This little ram was born to first time mother which was mostly white with some black markings. This completely adorable newborn looked so much like its mama with black ears and a few black spots.

The children were elated when they discovered it was tame enough for them to hold. The new mama was not amused, so we went easy so as not to upset her too much.

Today when we went out to check on her she was not her usual self, it was evident that she didn’t have her usual energy to romp after her mother.

Oh my, now I enjoy animals, but a sick lamb… what do I do? I searched my brain for Daniel’s techniques on baby animals. It seemed like he could just kind of take a look and know what they needed. If there were something like dialing 1-800- Daniel, that’s what I would have done.

This is where we are and Daniel is where he is, so why not dig in and make the best of things?

We brought it to the house and gave her a bottle of goat milk. I was surprised how well she did though my delight was short-lived. She kept going backward.

The children did all they could. After it had a nice long nap Hosanna walked around the house cradling it in her arms with its floppy head on her shoulders. It looked too sweet to think that we might not be able to keep it. The afternoon wore on. ; I tried not to worry about the lamb and the sadness would be sure to bring the children, should they need to part with it. I gave the burden to God and decided he can take care of it the best, regardless of the outcome.

“Sheep give up easily,” I explained to the children.

Hosanna was not ready to give in- not yet. Her nurse instincts kicked in on high gear. “Mom, may I give it some of her supplements?” she wanted to know.

“Sure, use the syringe without the needle, and only a wee bit at a time.”

“Mom, I think I should check her heart rate,” was the next idea.

“Yes, you may get the stethoscope in the bathroom closet.” I said smiling to myself. Once more I marveled over the reality that despite the intensity of raising children who have gone through adoption, there will surely are so many added blessings. Jesse was by her side, he could hardly stand to see the little lamb suffer.

We had our supper on the deck while the lamb stayed in the house on Hosanna’s favorite blanket. After our supper song Hosanna had one thing in mind. Her job with the dishes was only half done when she ran over to her ‘baby’. “Mom!! Look, it can stand!”

How could it be, why this little thing didn’t even as much as pick up her head before supper. We all crowded around and rejoiced together.

Jesse ran to get his snuggle blanket so it could have a clean blanket. (Blankets are washable and memories are non-perishable, right?) Their little cups of joy were running over. “Mom, I was sad a little bit ago, but now I am happy, I am even happier than I was when it was born,” one of them exclaimed.

I reflected over those words. “Happier than I was when it was born.” Yes, when we come face to face with hard things, we become thankful for what used to be an everyday thing we took for-granted.

Now as I write I hear happy shouts of children, their worries have faded away. Oh here comes Jesse with the prized lamb, giving me a detailed update on how its doing.

Hi there, a day later the lamb has been reunited with its mama and is able to drink on her own. What a relief! Its mama is quite possessive of it and has no idea we saved her baby’s life.

Soon after we put the lamb out with its mama this afternoon the boys came running to me with big smiles. They found the first ripe raspberries and picked one for me. Bless these dear little hearts. What will I do once I don’t have my little boys to look after me?

Raspberries are getting me geared up for raspberry desserts. Thanks to Daniel for planting raspberry plants a year before he passed. We are thankful for his motivation back then that blesses us in many little ones today. Sister Mary told me about this white chocolate raspberry cake she made for her widow friend, so tonight I’ll pass it on for you to try for yourself.

Gloria’s Delicious White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

2 boxes of white cake mix

½ cup red raspberry jam

6 ounces red raspberries

Frosting

2 cups butter, softened

4 pounds powdered sugar

16 ounces white baking chocolate1

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 teaspoons vanilla

Mix cake according to directions according box.

Bake in four 8-inch round cake pans.

Top two cakes with fresh raspberries and cool.

Frosting

For the frosting, cream together softened butter until fluffy

Slowly add in powdered sugar, mix until crumbly.

Melt white chocolate, slowly pour into butter mixture.Whip well.

Add cream until desired consistency. Stir in vanilla.

Alternate raspberry jam and icing between cake layers, starting with frosting.

Use rest of frosting to cover side of cake. Cover sides of cake with white chocolate shavings.

Garnish with red raspberries and whipped cream.

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427