Anna Homecoming returns next weekend

Michael, left to right, and Kristen Soos watch their daughter, Emma Soos, 1, all of Anna, eat chips at Anna Homecoming on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The event returns to Anna next weekend. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

ANNA — Anna is getting ready to celebrate its Homecoming, starting with the Princess Pageant this Sunday. The rest of the festivities will occur Thursday through Saturday.

The Princess pageant will start at 2 p.m. at Millette Auditorium in Anna High School on Sunday. The Queen pageant will take place there at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The rest of the festivities get underway at 5 p.m. on Friday at the festival’s main location at Anna Elementary School. Kevin and The Others will be on the main stage until 7 p.m. A car show will take place until 8 p.m. Trophies will be given to the top five vehicles. Inflatables will be open for children to play in until 10 p.m. The food and beer tents will be serving until midnight while the Temple Of Rumley will be serving cotton candy and sno-cones until 10 p.m. Donuts will be available at the Crossway Farms trailer until 11 p.m.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, gambling games will start and last until midnight. The cornhole tournament will also start at 6. The first round of the Gaga tournament will begin at 6 p.m. with kids 7 years-old and under. Those ages 8-12 will start at 7, and those 13 and up will start at 8. Also at 8 p.m., Karma’s Pawn will be performing at the main stage.

On Saturday, registration opens for the Rumbling Rocket 5K Run at 7:15 a.m. at $25 a person at the FFA building on Mcrill Way. It will be open until 8:15 a.m., with the run starting at 8:30. A fun run will take place at 9:15.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m.

At 8 a.m., Crossway Farms will start selling donuts; it will last until 11 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,a craft and vendor show will take place. From noon to 4 p.m., Will Inman will be performing at the beer tent. Also at noon, the punt, pass, and kick contest will start, and the kids fun zone with pony rides and inflatables will be open until 5 p.m., with inflatables staying up until 10.

The Temple Of Rumley will be serving cotton candy and sno-cones from noon to 9 p.m. The other food and beer tents will begin opening at this time as well, and will close at midnight. From 1 to 4 p.m., the golf chipping contest and dodgeball tournament will take place. The dodgeball tournament is for kids in grades 6-12. It is $25 for a team of five people.

There will be a cash prize pending participation given to the top two teams. The second round of the Gaga tournament will take place with kids 7 years-old and under going from 1 to 2 p.m. Those ages 8-12 will be 2 to 3 p.m., and those 13 and up will be 3 to 4 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Bingo will start, concluding at 6. From 4 to 7 p.m., Small Town Brothers will be performing on the main stage. Gambling games will start at 6 p.m. and last until midnight. At 8 p.m., Kodebreakers will be performing on the main stage.