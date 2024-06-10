Photos: 2024 Botkins Carousel held

The Wapakoneta precision lawnmower drill team performs during the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County Carteens dummy falls out during the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Motorcyles with American and POW flags participate in the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Newly-elected Shelby County commissioners Bruce Metz and Mack Knupp (who will soon replace Bob Guillozet and Tony Bornhorst, respectively) participate in the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Pam and Jim Liggett walk beside the Shelby County Republican Party float during the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Botkins Carousel Candidate Sophia Bajwa rides in the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday while escort Corey Koenig drives.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Botkins Carousel grand marshalls Bobby and Sharon Meyer ride during the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Haywired performs on Friday night during the Botkins Carousel.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Haywired performs on Friday night during the Botkins Carousel.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Botkins Carousel queen Grace Gutman poses on the runway following the pageant on Friday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Delana Pitts performs a dance/acrobatic routine during the Botkins Carousel on Friday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Botkins Carousel contestant Raegan Serr is escorted onto stage by Marcus Altherr during the pageant on Friday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Botkins Carousel 1999 queen Audrey Gutman, adjusts the crown of the 2024 queen: her daughter, Grace Gutman. It is the first time a daughter of a former Botkins Carousel queen has herself been named queen.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
The Shelby County DARE unit’s float is pulled by a cruiser during the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Anna/Botkins Heiland American Legion No. 446’s color guard leads the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
