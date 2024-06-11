Blood drive planned in Fort Loramie

Diane Meyer shows Irene Boerger’s bell during a recent blood drive. The June 18 blood drive in Fort Loramie is in honor of Boerger. Courtesy photo

FORT LORAMIE — A blood drive in honor of Irene Boerger will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 18 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie.

Everyone who registers to donate blood will be entered in a grand prize drawing to win a pair of three-day passes to Country Concert. All registered donors receive the “From One to Many” T-shirt and are automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium.

Boerger who served as the Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) Shelby County blood drive manager for 38 years and passed away in 2021. The 2022 and 2023 blood drives in her honor have totaled 632 donors.

St. Michael’s hosts six community blood drives per year, all sponsored by the Fort Loramie American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Fort Loramie Community Service Club, St. Michael’s Church and the St. Michael’s Knights of St. John.

Solvita says the summer vacation season is a challenging time to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. It requests people donate and to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Anyone interested can schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, at DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.