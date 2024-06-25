City record: Friday to Monday

FRIDAY
-11:53 p.m.: court summons/citation. Charles E. Nation, 33, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal damaging and endangering.
-12:35 p.m.: crash. James C. Calvert, 79, of Springfield, was traveling west on State Route 29, failed to stop at a stop light, and struck Amanda Weiler, 36, of Sidney as she was traveling south on Miami Avenue.
–3:50 p.m.: warrant. Mary E. Burns, 31, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
-6:51 p.m.: crash. Alexandra D. Suttes, 19, of Sidney, failed to yield to a stop sign while traveling east on Grove Street and struck Cassie M. Shrewbury 32, of Sidney, as she was driving through the intersection of Grove Street and Second Street.
-10:43 p.m.: crash. Donovan A. Johnson, 20, of Sidney, failed to negotiate a right turn onto Royan Avenue. He hit a street sign and then stopped against an Electric Meter Panel in the Wilson Hospital yard.
SUNDAY
-11:50 p.m.: complaint. Sarah J. Rotenberry, 39, of Sidney, was arrested and taken to jail for theft and domestic violence.
MONDAY
-1:25 p.m.: court summons/citation. Trevor L. Henson, 44, of Sidney, was arrested for failing to pay city taxes.
-10:11 p.m.: warrant. Ernest Martinez, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on a warrant.
