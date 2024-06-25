City record: Friday to Monday

Donovan A. Johnson, 20, of Sidney, lost control of their car before crashing into an electric box on Saturday at the intersection of Royan Avenue and West Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police responded to the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

FRIDAY

-11:53 p.m.: court summons/citation. Charles E. Nation, 33, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal damaging and endangering.

-12:35 p.m.: crash. James C. Calvert, 79, of Springfield, was traveling west on State Route 29, failed to stop at a stop light, and struck Amanda Weiler, 36, of Sidney as she was traveling south on Miami Avenue.

–3:50 p.m.: warrant. Mary E. Burns, 31, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-6:51 p.m.: crash. Alexandra D. Suttes, 19, of Sidney, failed to yield to a stop sign while traveling east on Grove Street and struck Cassie M. Shrewbury 32, of Sidney, as she was driving through the intersection of Grove Street and Second Street.

-10:43 p.m.: crash. Donovan A. Johnson, 20, of Sidney, failed to negotiate a right turn onto Royan Avenue. He hit a street sign and then stopped against an Electric Meter Panel in the Wilson Hospital yard.

SUNDAY

-11:50 p.m.: complaint. Sarah J. Rotenberry, 39, of Sidney, was arrested and taken to jail for theft and domestic violence.

MONDAY

-1:25 p.m.: court summons/citation. Trevor L. Henson, 44, of Sidney, was arrested for failing to pay city taxes.

-10:11 p.m.: warrant. Ernest Martinez, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on a warrant.

Compiled by Anna Edmiston.