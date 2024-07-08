Sidney Legion Post 217 takes down Springfield Armoloy

Sidney Legion Post 217’s Aj Griesdorn throws a pitch during Monday’s game at Custenborder Park. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney Legion Post 217’s Chase Monnin looks to round third during Monday’s game at Custenborder Park. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney Legion Post 217’s Chase Monnin slides headfirst into home during Monday’s game at Custenborder Park. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney Legion Post 217 ended a four-game skid with 12-4 victory over Springfield Armoloy on Monday at Custenborder Park in Sidney.

Springfield Armoloy kicked off the scoring in the top of the first when they took the lead on a wild pitch from Sidney’s Aj Griesdorn.

Sidney wasted no time swinging the game in its favor, scoring two in the bottom half of the first on an error from Springfield’s shortstop that allowed Devin Delzeith and Brayden Monnin to cross the plate.

Springfield Armoloy fought back in the second inning, first scoring a run on a line drive to left that tied the game at 2-2. Then, after Griesdorn notched a strikeout, Springfield took the lead on a fielder’s choice to third.

After a quiet bottom of the second from Sidney, it was able to regain the lead in the bottom of the third. Griesdorn helped his own cause with a double that scored Hayden Boeckman. This was followed by a sacrifice fly by Delzeith that scored B. Monnin, and made the score 4-3.

Springfield was able to tie the game back up in the fourth on a single to left field.

Sidney yet again claimed the lead in the fourth when Bryant Meier doubled to center and sent Ben Subler home. Boeckman then stepped to the plate and extended the lead to 6-4 on a groundout that scored Meier.

The Sidney bats started to really heat up in the fifth after a Chase Monnin single and a walk for Alex Dues. Trenton Laughman slashed a single to center that scored C. Monnin, and was followed up by another hit for Meier that scored Dues.

Jonny Heitkamp was then hit by a pitch to load the bases for Boeckman who also walked, forcing in a run and making the score 9-4. B. Monnin then stepped to the plate and was hit by a pitch, sending Meier home and giving Sidney its 10th run of the game.

Griesdorn then stepped to the plate and smacked a double to right field that scored Heirkamp and Boeckman taking the score to 12-4 with two innings to play.

“We played some pretty good pitching today,” Sidney Post 217 coach Jake Peters said. “We just went with the pitch, put it in play and strung a couple hits together.”

After a pitching change for Sidney, Laughman toed the rubber for Post 217 and made quick work of Springfield in the sixth inning.

Sidney went down to three strikeouts in the bottom half of the sixth, bringing Springfield Armoloy back to the plate with three outs left.

Laughman yet again cut through the Springfield lineup 1-2-3, giving Sidney Post 217 its first victory since the 28th of June.

Griesdorn was the winning pitcher, going five innings, striking out three, walking three and surrenduring eight hits. He negated his three earned runs at the plate, going 2 for 4 with three RBI.

With that win, Sidney’s record sits at 15-12 and they are set to battle the Fighting 63rd Post 63 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at Custenborder Park in Sidney.