Sidney Post 217 takes 4-3 victory over Ottawa on Heitkamp walk-off

Sidney Post 217’s Chase Monnin dives back towards first at Ottawa Post 63’s Brenden Barlage waits for the throw on a pickoff attempt during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday at Custenborder Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Johnny Heitkamp swings while playing Ottawa Post 63 during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday at Custenborder Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Brayden Monnin throws towards first after forcing Ottawa Post 63’s Brayden Niese out at second during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday at Custenborder Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Jerry Anthony runs towards a ground ball while playing Ottawa Post 63 during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday at Custenborder Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Trenton Laughman waits for the throw while attempting to pickoff Ottawa Post 63’s Grant Schwab at first during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday at Custenborder Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Evan Bowers pitches against Ottawa Post 63 during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday at Custenborder Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Heitkamp walk-off homer gives Sidney Post 217 4-3 victory over Ottawa Post 63 on Tuesday at Custenborder Field.

Devin Delzieth started on the mound for Sidney, getting two strikeouts in the top of the first and tacking on three more in the second inning before he was removed from the game in the top of the third due to arm discomfort.

After Delzeith’s outing came to an end, Ethan Bowers toed the rubber for Post 217, getting out of the inning with a strikeout of his own and a pop fly to left field.

Sidney got the scoring started in the bottom of the third when Hayden Boeckman grounded out and scored Ben Subler. A few pitches later, Jonny Heitkamp took advantage and scored on a passed ball, giving Sidney a 2-0 lead going into the fourth inning.

After a leadoff walk for Post 63, they got a run back on an infield single to short. This was followed by a line drive double to right field that scored another run and tied the game up.

After Bowers recorded the first out of the inning, the next batter singled to center and brought home another run, giving Ottawa a 3-2 lead after four innings.

Sidney went down without much noise in the fourth inning, but Bowers held Post 63 scoreless in the top of the fifth adding another strikeout to his total.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Bowers was replaced by pinch hitter Joel Gehret who singled and scored Boeckman to tie the game up 3-3 with two innings to play.

“We just try to play good baseball,” Heitkamp said. “If you win each inning, you’ll take the game.”

Jake Felts came in for Post 217 and made quick work of the Ottawa lineup in the sixth inning, sending them back 1-2-3.

Sidney suffered the same fate in the bottom of the sixth, going down in order and entering the seventh inning still knotted up at three a piece.

After another three up three down inning for Felts, Post 217 came to bat with the game on the line.

Subler was up to bat first and flew out to right field. Next to the plate was Heitkamp.

“I just take one pitch at a time,” Heitkamp said after the game. “I was looking for one pitch in one location. I saw my spot and took it for a swing.”

He saw a pitch in his wheelhouse and caught all of it, sending the ball over the left field fence for a walk-off solo home run that sealed the game 4-3.

The Sidney pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts, three walks and eight hits.

Post 217 will be back in action Wednesday where they square off against the American Legion Central Ohio Knights Post 171 at 6pm in Delaware.