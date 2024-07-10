Shelby County United Way approves $1,065,000 in allocations

Shelby County United Way president Karla Young has reported the organization recently completed the annual partner agency allocation process in March and April.

Six allocation teams consisting of over forty people including United Way Board Members, Company, and Community Volunteers conducted agency reviews. The teams were comprised of the following Impact Areas: Investing in Youth & Families 1, Investing in Youth and Families 2, Promoting Health & Well Being, Supporting Critical Human Needs, Rebuilding from Adversity, and Community-Wide Initiatives.

“Thanks to the success of our fall campaigns and our generous donors we are able to allocate $1,065,000 back into the community this year,” Young said. ”We are excited to continue to be able to provide the needed resources to our partner agencies who are making huge impacts day in and day out.

“Each year, we add new people to the allocation process which provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs. These individuals leverage their experience and knowledge to evaluate and make recommendations to our partner agencies.”

In addition to the twenty one member United Way Board of Directors, this year’s Community Volunteers were: Connie Barhorst; Air Handling Equipment, Doug Borchers; Superior Aluminum, Renee Gephart; Superior Aluminum, Sarah Dunker; Hydro, John Bertsch; Detailed Machining, Jackie Davis; NRL Mortgage, Jared Heitman; NK Parts, Amy Murray; NK Parts, Doug Shaw; Farmers & Merchant Bank, Adam Vanderhorst; Prudential Advisors, Kyle Siegrist; Choice One Engineering, Heather Pollard; Sidney Tire and Best One Tire, Mickey Hamer; retired Cargill, Sam Grassbaugh; Copeland, Shane Newland; American Trim, Cameron Eisenhart; Sidney Body CarStar, Lisa Ruhenkamp; Community Volunteer, Julia Frantz; Nurse and 2024 United Way Co-Campaign Chair, Brittney Fullenkamp; Airstream, Jana Potts; former United Way employee, Sarah Burmeister; Wilson Health, Greg Dickman; Slagle Mechanical, and Jami Young; Electro Controls.

“The Shelby County United Way continues to be committed to our partner agencies and community,” Young said. “This year we added two new partner agencies, Resilient Heights and Family and Children First Council. Additionally, we had over $100,000 in out of county designations to employees home United Way’s or counties. Our investment in the region is close to $1.1 million dollars and with awarded grants our reach will exceed over 40 local organizations.”

The Board of Trustees approved the recommended agency allocations during their April Board Meeting and the first quarterly payment was in July.